Left Menu

Job scam: Police arrests former AIADMK Minister

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:11 IST
Job scam: Police arrests former AIADMK Minister
  • Country:
  • India

K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, former Minister during the previous AIADMK regime, was arrested on Wednesday near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, police said.

The former Minister, whose anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the Madras High Court last month, was arrested in connection with a job scam, a police official here said.

At least two separate FIRs have been registered by the Virudhunagar police following complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022