Left Menu

"Extremists" attacking Kazakh city, army joins security operation - police chief

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:12 IST
"Extremists" attacking Kazakh city, army joins security operation - police chief
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

"Extremists and radicals" are attacking Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, and have beaten up 500 civilians and ransacked hundreds of businesses, the city's police chief said on Wednesday.

Police, National Guard and army units are involved in the security operation in the city, police chief Kanat Taimerdenov said in a statement on the second day of clashes between protesters and security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022