MP: Panchayat official caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe for sanctioning development work

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:25 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday caught the chief executive officer (CEO) of a Janpad Panchayat while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a sarpanch for sanctioning development works, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, an official said. Based on a complaint lodged by Ramchandra Dhakad, the sarpanch of Belri village, the EOW team laid a trap and caught K P Singh (51), the CEO of the Tarana Janpad Panchayat, red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of EOW Sanjeev Pathak said. The CEO was accepting the bribe at his office in Tarana town, he said. The complainant had alleged that Singh had asked for the bribe, when he sought approval for some development work under his village panchayat, the official said.

The accused official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, he added.

