Loud noise in Iran's Karaj caused by rocket training exercise by IRGC - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:27 IST
Loud noise in Iran's Karaj caused by rocket training exercise by IRGC - IRNA
A loud noise heard in the outskirts of the town of Karaj, near the Iranian capital Tehran, on Wednesday was caused by a rocket fired by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during a training exercise, Iran's offical news agency IRNA reported.

"The loud noise heard this afternoon in the suburbs of Karaj was caused by the firing of a rocket during a training exercise from one of the IRGC's bases, which has caused some speculations and rumours online," a spokesperson for the IRGC told IRNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

