US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tech drag; Fed minutes eyed
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hit technology-heavy growth stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.05 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 36,722.60.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.12%, at 4,787.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.56 points, or 0.48%, to 15,547.16 at the opening bell.
