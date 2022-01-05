Left Menu

DHCBA seeks efficient, expeditious investigation from Delhi Police in 'Bulli Bai App' matter

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday in an emergent meeting of the Executive Committee, via video conferencing, condemned the malicious, mischievous and reprehensible act of creating, developing and hosting of the app 'Bulli Bai' allowing the users to participate in a false auction of several respectable women.

05-01-2022
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday in an emergent meeting of the Executive Committee, via video conferencing, condemned the malicious, mischievous and reprehensible act of creating, developing and hosting of the app 'Bulli Bai' allowing the users to participate in a false auction of several respectable women. The resolution passed in this matter states that DHCBA shall address a communication to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and demand immediate registration of FIR, and efficient, expeditious investigation thereafter, so that all persons found guilty of having committed the dastardly crime are punished in accordance with the law.

"The said act not only tantamounts to the commission of grave criminal offences but also targets and brings disrepute to the female citizenry", states DHCBA resolution. An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand and one of her friends has been already arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed Mumbai police on Wednesday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday has also written to Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the Bulli Bai app case to immediately register FIR in the matter. Dehli Police has recently also sought information from Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and has asked it to remove offensive content related to the controversy, sources informed on Monday.

Police has has also sought information from the GitHub platform about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer. The case registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in the Cyber Police station of South-East district has now been transferred to Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.

The action by Delhi Police was taken based on a complaint by a woman journalist at the Cyber police station where she alleged that her photo was uploaded on a website to target her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

