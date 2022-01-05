Left Menu

Poland summons Belarusian charge d'affaires over diplomat's expulsion

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the fact that the (Belarusian) charge d'affaires was called in in a case related to the expulsion of a Polish consul," spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:47 IST
Poland summons Belarusian charge d'affaires over diplomat's expulsion

The Polish foreign ministry summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat from Belarus, it said on Wednesday.

Tensions have been running high between the neighbours over a migrant crisis that the European Union and Poland say was engineered by Belarus, a charge Minsk denies. Warsaw also accuses President Alexander Lukashenko's government of oppressing Belarus's small Polish ethnic minority. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the fact that the (Belarusian) charge d'affaires was called in in a case related to the expulsion of a Polish consul," spokesman Lukasz Jasina said in a statement. "At this stage, steps are being taken to verify the information provided and to clarify the situation."

Jasina said the expelled diplomat was the Polish consul in the border city of Brest. The Belarusian foreign ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022