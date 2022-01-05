COVID-19: Appointments for driving, learning licence tests suspended in Delhi from tomorrow

Left Menu

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, all the appointments for fresh and existing driving licence and learning licence tests at all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi have been suspended from January 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:06 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, all the appointments for fresh and existing driving licence and learning licence tests at all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi have been suspended from January 6. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to inform that the validity of the existing learning licences will be extended."

"Considering rising COVID cases and recent DDMA guidelines, all appointments for DL and LL tests (fresh and existing) at all RTOs will be suspended from tomorrow (6.1.22). Details for rescheduled dates will be sent to all applicants via SMS. We will extend the validity of existing LLs," Gahlot tweeted. Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 23,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 11.88 per cent.

With 8 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally has gone upto 25,121. As many as 2,239 people recovered from the infection. With this, the recovery tally in the city now stands at 14,25,938. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

