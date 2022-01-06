Mehbooba targets Centre over reports of land transfer to Army

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed allocation of huge tracts of land to the armed forces in tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the intention of the Centre to ''convert Jammu & Kashmir into a military garrison''.

The former chief minister was reacting to reports in a section of the media about 50 hectares of land being transferred to the Army under the Strategic Areas Act in Gulmarg and Sonamarg areas of Kashmir.

''Allocating thousands of kanals to armed forces that too in tourist areas confirms GOIs intention to convert J&K into a military garrison. Under the 'state land' pretext, our land is up for grabs & to add insult to injury locals are being evicted from their homes,'' Mehbooba tweeted. PTI MIJ IJT

