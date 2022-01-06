Explosions heard in Syria's Qunaitera after Israeli tank shells fall -SANA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 02:58 IST
Explosions were heard in Syria's Qunaitera after Israeli tank shells fell in one of its northwest villages on Wednesday, the state news agency (SANA) reported.
There were no details of any casualties or damages.
