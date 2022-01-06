Australia cancels Djokovic's visa, denies entry
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 03:19 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Border Force on Thursday confirmed Novak Djokovic had been denied entry into the country after the World No. 1 tennis player was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport over visa issues.
"Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian Border Force
- Novak Djokovic
- World No
- Australia
- Djokovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup as doubts over Australian Open participation deepen
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Australia
EXCLUSIVE-Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop his removal
Novak Djokovic will be 'on next plane home' if vaccination exemption evidence insufficient, warns Australian PM
EXCLUSIVE-Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation