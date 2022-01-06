Australia cancels Djokovic's visa, denies entry

Australian Border Force on Thursday confirmed Novak Djokovic had been denied entry into the country after the World No. 1 tennis player was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport over visa issues.

"Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)