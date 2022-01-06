Left Menu

U.S. condemns acts of violence in Kazakhstan, calls for restraint

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 03:37 IST
The United States on Wednesday condemned violence and property destruction in Kazakhstan and called on protesters and authorities to exercise restraint, the State Department said in a statement.

Calling Kazakhstan "a valued partner," the statement urged all Kazakhstanis "to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights, and media freedom, including through the restoration of internet service."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

