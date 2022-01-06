U.S. condemns acts of violence in Kazakhstan, calls for restraint
06-01-2022
The United States on Wednesday condemned violence and property destruction in Kazakhstan and called on protesters and authorities to exercise restraint, the State Department said in a statement.
Calling Kazakhstan "a valued partner," the statement urged all Kazakhstanis "to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights, and media freedom, including through the restoration of internet service."
