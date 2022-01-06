Soldier found dead under mysterious circumstances along LoC in Poonch
06-01-2022
An Army man on Thursday found dead with a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.
The soldier was found dead in Balnoi forward area and investigation has begun into his death, they said.
