Soldier found dead under mysterious circumstances along LoC in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

An Army man on Thursday found dead with a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

The soldier was found dead in Balnoi forward area and investigation has begun into his death, they said.

