SC to hear on Friday plea related to breach in PM's security in Punjab

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singhs submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modis security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. After that, the prime minister returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:30 IST
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in future. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. After that, the prime minister returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. "We will list it tomorrow as the first item," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday.

