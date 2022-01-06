SC to hear on Friday plea related to breach in PM's security in Punjab

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in future. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday. After that, the prime minister returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. "We will list it tomorrow as the first item," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday.

