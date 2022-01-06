Japan, Australia eye space, cyber as areas of further cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, agreed on Thursday their countries need to strengthen cooperation in such areas as cyber, space and economic security, a Japanese government official said.

Kishida and Morrison held a virtual summit earlier on the day and signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which allows the Australian and Japanese militaries to work with each other on defence and humanitarian operations.

