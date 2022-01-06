Left Menu

Japan, Australia eye space, cyber as areas of further cooperation

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:03 IST
Japan PM Fumio Kishida (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, agreed on Thursday their countries need to strengthen cooperation in such areas as cyber, space and economic security, a Japanese government official said.

Kishida and Morrison held a virtual summit earlier on the day and signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which allows the Australian and Japanese militaries to work with each other on defence and humanitarian operations.

