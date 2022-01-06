Left Menu

'Bulli Bai' case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old from Assam

Delhi Police has arrested the main conspirator in the Bulli Bai case from Assam, officials said on Thursday.The accused has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi 21 and will be reaching Delhi around 3.30 pm.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police has arrested the ''main conspirator'' in the ''Bulli Bai'' case from Assam, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi (21) and will be reaching Delhi around 3.30 pm. they said. Bishnoi is the main conspirator and creator of the ''Bulli Bai'' app on the platform GitHub and also the main Twittter account holder of ''Bulli Bai'', a senior official said. He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. This is the fourth arrest in the case.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, has made three arrests -- a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand. Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the ''Bulli Bai'' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of ''Sulli Deals'' which triggered a similar row last year.

On Saturday, Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

