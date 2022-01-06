Left Menu

Delhi: One more arrested in connection with wrestler's death in Chhatrasal stadium brawl

The assault was orchestrated by Kumar and his associates to settle a personal score with the members of their rival group to teach them a lesson and establish their dominance in the area, Singh said.Dhankar succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the next day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:02 IST
Delhi: One more arrested in connection with wrestler's death in Chhatrasal stadium brawl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the Chhatrasal stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler and left two of his friends injured, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Parveen Dabas, is a resident of Sultanpur Dabas village, they said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has already been arrested in the case.

Acting on a tip-off about Dabas coming to his village to meet one of his associates, police laid a trap near the Prem Piyao road in the village on Monday and arrested the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

Dabas told the police that he, along with Kumar and 18 to 20 of his associates, armed with hockey sticks and wooden sticks, had beaten up the members of their rival group on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 at the Chhatrasal stadium here, the DCP said.

Sagar Dhankar, Sonu Mahaal, Amit and others of the other group sustained serious injuries in the attack. The assault was orchestrated by Kumar and his associates to settle a personal score with the members of their rival group to teach them a lesson and establish their dominance in the area, Singh said.

Dhankar succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the next day. He was the nephew of notorious gangster Kala Jathedi, who was outraged at his death after being beaten up by Kumar and his associates, police said.

Kumar had the support of the Neeraj Bawana gang in his suspected shoddy property deals and in terrorising the members of his rival group, they said, adding that a total of 18 people have so far been arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022