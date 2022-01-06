Left Menu

Kazakhstan temporarily suspends entry for foreigners - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended entry for foreigners, the RIA news agency quoted the Kazakh embassy to Uzbekistan as saying on Thursday.

Kazakhstan has been hit by protests this week. Police said they had killed dozens of rioters in the main city Almaty. State television said 13 members of the security forces had died.

