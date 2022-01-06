Kazakhstan temporarily suspends entry for foreigners - RIA
06-01-2022
Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended entry for foreigners, the RIA news agency quoted the Kazakh embassy to Uzbekistan as saying on Thursday.
Kazakhstan has been hit by protests this week. Police said they had killed dozens of rioters in the main city Almaty. State television said 13 members of the security forces had died.
