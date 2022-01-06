Left Menu

Three Chinese nationals abducted in Nigeria, police say

PTI | Makurdi | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:37 IST
Three Chinese nationals abducted in Nigeria, police say
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Police in Nigeria said gunmen abducted three Chinese nationals working in the country's north central region, the latest incident in a cycle of violence in Africa's most populous nation.

The gunmen also killed two Nigerians who were working with the expatriates Tuesday at a hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger state, which neighbors Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The workers were installing a transmission line tower at the plant in the village of Gussase when the attackers arrived and opened fire, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued,'' Abiodun said, adding that with one of the Chinese workers and two local workers sustained bullet injuries.

He said an “aggressive manhunt” was underway to rescue the three hostages.

Criminal gangs have abducted scores of foreigners in Nigeria, though security forces reduced the frequency of the attacks over the years.

Workers in the southern oil-rich Niger Delta region are most often targeted. Ransoms for hostages sometimes run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In November, Chinese authorities issued a travel advisory warning their citizens and companies against travel to “high-risk” areas in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The state of security across Nigeria has deteriorated under President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired military general who served as Nigeria's military head of state during 1983-1985 before returning to power in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022