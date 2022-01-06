RPF saved 601 lives in 2021 on railway premises

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of 601 people and rescued 630 others from human traffickers during 2021, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. "During the year, RPF personnel saved 601 persons without any care for their own safety, going far beyond their call of duty. Gyan Chand, a Head Constable showed exemplary courage and laid down his life while saving the life of a lady attempting to commit suicide on March 2, 2021, at Bharwari Railway Station, NCR (UP)," the official release said.

Moreover, the RPF escorted 522 Oxygen special trains from originating station to the destination. COVID help booths were made operational at the major stations who sourced verified information from several sources and provided information regarding the availability of COVID-19 resources in addition to providing immediate help to the needy, the official statement said. RPF has been saving lives in mission mode under "Mission Jeewan Raksha" and its personnel have saved 1,650 lives from the wheels of the running trains at railway stations in the last four years under this mission. They have been awarded nine Jeewan Raksha medals and one Gallantry Medals by the President of India in recognition of their efforts in saving lives in the last four years.

"During the year 2021, RPF rescued 630 persons from the clutches of human traffickers. This includes 54 women, 94 minor girls, 81 men and 401 minor boys," the official statement said. Further, during the year 2021, RPF arrested more than 3,000 criminals involved in offences against passengers and handed them over to the concerned Government Railway Police/Police, the statement read.

Having been empowered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act in 2019, RPF succeeded in the recovery of Narcotics being carried through railways to the value of more than Rs. 15.7 crore followed by the apprehension of 620 drug peddlers during the year 2021. (ANI)

