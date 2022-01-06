Left Menu

Maha: Court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 2008 case

A local court in Parli of Maharashtras Beed district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS chief Raj Thackeray for failing to appear before it in a 2008 case registered against him.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:20 IST
Maha: Court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 2008 case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Parli of Maharashtra's Beed district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for failing to appear before it in a 2008 case registered against him. A case was registered against Thackeray and MNS activists under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage) and other relevant provisions of the IPC over an incident of stone pelting at Dharmapuri village in Parli taluka. Thackeray was arrested on October 22, 2008, following which MNS activists had staged a protest and pelted stones on MSRTC buses in Dharmapuri village, damaging one of the vehicles. The Parli police had investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against Thackeray and his supporters in court. The MNS chief and activists were granted bail in the case. However, Thackeray had failed to appear before the Parli court consistently.

Taking a serious note of his absence, First Class Magistrate M M More-Pavde issued a non-bailable warrant against Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022