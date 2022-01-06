Kazakhstan security personnel death toll rises to 18- ministry
Kazakhstan's interior ministry said on Thursday 18 law enforcement officers had died so far in clashes with protesters. The death toll has increased from 13 previously.
The ministry also said 2,298 protestors had been detained.
