Kazakhstan security personnel death toll rises to 18- ministry

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:46 IST
Kazakhstan's interior ministry said on Thursday 18 law enforcement officers had died so far in clashes with protesters. The death toll has increased from 13 previously.

The ministry also said 2,298 protestors had been detained.

