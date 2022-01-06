Mexico says has invited Chilean president-elect to visit
Mexico's government has invited Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric to visit the country, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.
Ebrard spoke in a video news conference from Chile after meeting with Boric, who won election last month as Chile's youngest-ever democratically elected president.
