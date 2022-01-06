Left Menu

Blinken spoke with Kazakh foreign minister regarding emergency in Kazakhstan - State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:20 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi regarding the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan, the U.S. State Department said. "The Secretary reiterated the United States' full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis", the State Department said.

Fresh violence raged in Kazakhstan's main city on Thursday after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in the former Soviet state closely allied to Moscow.

