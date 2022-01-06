Blinken spoke with Kazakh foreign minister regarding emergency in Kazakhstan - State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi regarding the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan, the U.S. State Department said. "The Secretary reiterated the United States' full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis", the State Department said.

Fresh violence raged in Kazakhstan's main city on Thursday after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in the former Soviet state closely allied to Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)