Top EU diplomat speaks against Russian intervention in Kazakhstan
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:33 IST
Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday that Russia's military intervention in Kazakhstan brought back "memories of situations to be avoided".
Borrell expressed "great concern" about the situation and added: "Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed ... EU is ready to support in addressing this crisis."
