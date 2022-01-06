Left Menu

PM security breach is a condemnable incident: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Describing PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab as condemnable, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the responsibility of the incident rests with the Punjab Government.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:20 IST
PM security breach is a condemnable incident: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala
Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Describing PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab as condemnable, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the responsibility of the incident rests with the Punjab Government.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu terming PM's security breach as 'drama', Chautala said Sidhu is trying to derive political mileage from it. "The way the Prime Minister was stopped is condemnable and if incidents like this continue we are taking the country towards anarchy. In the coming days, it will be disastrous for a democracy", the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister added.

Dushyant Chautala had reached Ambala to inaugurate Tau Devi Lal Chowk and Bio Gas Plant.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022