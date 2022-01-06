Left Menu

TN govt will pass legislation on appointment of VCs, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday informed that his government would introduce legislation to appoint Vice-chancellors for state universities.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:22 IST
TN govt will pass legislation on appointment of VCs, says Stalin
MLAs in Tamil Nadu state Assembly. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday informed that his government would introduce legislation to appoint Vice-chancellors for state universities.

"Currently, the Tamil Nadu Governor is appointing the Vice Chancellors. Steps will be taken to appoint Vice-chancellors for universities by the State government. Amendment to the concerned legislation will be introduced during the next Budget session in March," Stalin said in the Assembly.

PMK (Paatali Makkal Katchi) MLA Mani raised the issue of unfilled vacancies for the post of Vice-Chancellors in Tamil Nadu, on which the Higher education minister Pon Mudi said that steps are underway for the appointment of Vice-chancellors and legal options are being reviewed regarding it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022