Odisha STF seizes leopard skin, elephant tusk, pangolin scales; one arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch and Deogarh forest department recovered one leopard skin, an elephant tusk, pangolin scales and other incriminating articles in Deogarh district.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 11:27 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch and Deogarh forest department recovered one leopard skin, an elephant tusk, pangolin scales and other incriminating articles in Deogarh district. One wildlife criminal has been arrested in this connection.

As per an official release, "On the basis of intelligence, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help Deogarh Forest officials under Deopgarh PS of Deogarh District as a result of which one wildlife criminal namely Madan Kumar Jayapura, was apprehended and during the search, One Leopard Skin, One Elephant Tusk and Pangolin Scales (1 kg 770 gm) and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession." "The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of the above wildlife products, for which he has been detained and handed over to Deogarh Forest officials for legal action at their end," the statement further said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

