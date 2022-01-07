Left Menu

9-yr-old raped by 2 boys in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in the district, police said.

The incident took place a few days ago but a police complaint was lodged on January 5, police said on Thursday. According to the police complaint filed by the victim's parents, the girl was playing near her house when the two accused -- aged 10 and 14 -- took her away and later allegedly raped her.

Police said the girl was sent for medical examination and that further investigation was underway.

In an unrelated case, the body of a man was found in a drain in Civil Lines police station area on Thursday.

They identified the deceased as Sunil Bharadwaj (45).

His body has been sent for postmortem, they said.

