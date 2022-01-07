Left Menu

Bangladeshi 'cow smuggler' shot at by BSF in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 11:49 IST
Bangladeshi 'cow smuggler' shot at by BSF in Bengal's Malda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man was injured after being shot at by Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Malda district while allegedly smuggling cows to the neighbouring country, sources in the paramilitary force said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Yusuf Ahmed, a resident of Rukundipur in Bangladesh, was shot at while smuggling cows through Purnabhaba River near Itaghati border outpost (BOP) in Habibpur police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

Hearing the sound of gunshot, the remaining smugglers fled the spot, they said, adding that the accused is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022