GRP officer caught red-handed while accepting bribe in UP's Moradabad

A Government Railway Police GRP officer was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a Railways employee.The accused GRP senior sub-inspector Chandra Pal Singh was tasked with investigating a case of molestation against Travelling Ticket Examiner TTE Komal Krishna, according to ACB officials.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 07-01-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:10 IST
A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a Railways employee.

The accused GRP senior sub-inspector Chandra Pal Singh was tasked with investigating a case of molestation against Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Komal Krishna, according to ACB officials. A woman passenger had alleged that Krishna had sexually harassed her during her travel from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 14.

However, Singh allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from Krishna to give him a clean chit. Of this amount, Singh demanded Rs 20,000 in advance.

Krishna then approached the ACB, who in turn, caught the GRP officer red-handed while receiving money at Moradabad railway station on Thursday.

