Left Menu

Delhi: Labourer, son killed after ceiling of room collapses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:46 IST
Delhi: Labourer, son killed after ceiling of room collapses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer and his son were killed after the ceiling of a room in their two-storey house in northwest Delhi's Begumpur area collapsed on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar (55) and his son Sonu, they said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received in the morning.

Police reached the spot and found that the ceiling of a room on the first floor of a house in B-Block, street number-10, Begum Vihar had collapsed and four people were buried under the debris, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

All four people were rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital, where Kedar (55) and his son Sonu were declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

The injured have been identified as Pramod (42) and Anil (55), he said, adding that both of them and Kedar are siblings and migrant labourers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022