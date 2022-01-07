Left Menu

UP ranked best state in water conservation efforts, Rajasthan second: Jal Shakti Ministry

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the best state in water conservation efforts for 2020, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday.The Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu second and third ranks, respectively, for their work and efforts towards water conservation.Addressing the 2020 National Water Awards, the Minister for Jal Shakti said the country required 1,000 billion cubic metres of water per year to cater to its agriculture, irrigation, industrial and domestic requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:03 IST
UP ranked best state in water conservation efforts, Rajasthan second: Jal Shakti Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the best state in water conservation efforts for 2020, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu second and third ranks, respectively, for their work and efforts towards water conservation.

Addressing the 2020 National Water Awards, the Minister for Jal Shakti said the country required 1,000 billion cubic meters of water per year to cater to its agriculture, irrigation, industrial and domestic requirements. ''The usage of water is increasing but its availability is decreasing. Rainfall patterns are changing... By 2050, the demand for water would rise from 1,000 billion cubic meters to 1,400-1,500 billion cubic meters. So, we must move ahead with a positive attitude and take effective steps,'' Shekhawat said.

Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh received the best district award in the northern zone followed by Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab.

In the South, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was awarded the best district followed by Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

East Champaran in Bihar and Godda in Jharkhand were awarded first and second ranks among districts in the East zone while Indore in Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the Western region. Vadodara in Gujarat and Banswara in Rajasthan won a joint second rank.

In the North-East zone, Goalpara in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh were recognized for their water conservation efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022