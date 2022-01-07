Left Menu

Our govt committed to providing safe environment to every citizen of state: CM Baghel

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that our government is committed to providing a safe environment to every citizen of the state.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:06 IST
Our govt committed to providing safe environment to every citizen of state: CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that our government is committed to providing a safe environment to every citizen of the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the convocation parade of Deputy Superintendents of Police at the police academy in Raipur.

Speaking at the event, Baghel said, "Our government has accepted all the challenges. We are committed to provide such a safe environment to every citizen of the state in which he can live his life without fear. We have got success in this direction continuously in the last three years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022