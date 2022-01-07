Left Menu

Ninety-three Mumbai cops test positive for COVID-19

As many as 93 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:06 IST
Ninety-three Mumbai cops test positive for COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 93 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Friday. With this, 9,657 policemen have tested positive so far in the city.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.90 per cent, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. Maharashtra reported 36,265 new cases, 13 deaths and, 8,907 discharges on Thursday.

The State reported 79 Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022