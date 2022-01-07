Ninety-three Mumbai cops test positive for COVID-19

As many as 93 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Friday. With this, 9,657 policemen have tested positive so far in the city.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.90 per cent, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. Maharashtra reported 36,265 new cases, 13 deaths and, 8,907 discharges on Thursday.

The State reported 79 Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries. (ANI)

