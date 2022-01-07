Left Menu

21 inmates, 28 jail staff test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi prisons

As many as 21 inmates and 28 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in national capital prisons, informed Director General (prisons) Sandeep Goel on Friday.

Updated: 07-01-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:28 IST
As many as 21 inmates and 28 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in national capital prisons, informed Director General (prisons) Sandeep Goel on Friday. "16 inmates in Tihar jail, 5 in Mandoli jail and 21 staff in Tihar jail, 5 in Rohini jail and 2 in Mandoli jail found COVID19 positive in Delhi prisons," said Goel.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to witness a surge in the COVID-19 cases as the national capital reported 15,097 fresh cases of the infection in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 15.34 per cent. According to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday, the number of active cases in the city stands at 31,498. The total count of cases has now gone up to 14,89,463. (ANI)

