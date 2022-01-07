NCC Republic Day Camp 2022 to see participation of 2,155 cadets

National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2022, which commenced at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt on January 04, 2021 will see participation of 2,155 cadets from all States and Union Territories. This was stated by Director General NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, at a press conference in New Delhi on January 07, 2022.

The RDC cadets have been selected after several rounds of rigorous screening at Groups and Directorates level in the last one year. Each cadet had undergone four to five screenings before reaching to the RDC-22. Cadets are participating in a number of activities, which will culminate with PM Rally and the prestigious PM Banner, which is graded on performance of all Directorates throughout the year.

Speaking to the media persons, the DG NCC highlighted that the NCC continued with the training activities even during the testing time of COVID pandemic. A lot of training was conducted online and through digital platforms. After once restrictions were eased, physical camps and practical training activities recommenced.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh also highlighted major achievements of the NCC in the year 2021. He appreciated the contribution by cadets and staff during COVID-19 through Exercise 'NCC YOGDAN' as frontline CORONA WARRIORS.

The DG NCC further added that 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of India's Independence. NCC has also undertaken initiatives as part of this Mahotsav and already conducted several activities like 'Paying Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes', 'Nadi Utsav', 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' and 'Vijay Shrankhla aur Sanskritiyon ka Mahasangam'.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh also mentioned that training philosophy of the cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youth and expectations of the society. The launch of NCC Alumni Association by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has added another feather in the cap of the premier youth organisation, he added.

The exceptional performance displayed by NCC cadets in various sports was also applauded by the DG NCC. He further mentioned that NCC cadets bagged 04 gold, 04 silver and 02 bronze in GV Mavlankar Shooting Championship-2021. In addition, NCC cadets won 27th Jawaralal Nehru Junior Girls Hockey Trournament.

(With Inputs from PIB)