Murder charges against 6 UP cops as CBI files chrgesheet in Kanpur businessman death case

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow, the CBI has slapped Indian Penal Code sections 302 murder, 201 destruction of evidence among others read with IPC sections 120-B criminal conspiracy and 34 common intention on the six policemen, they said.The policemen from Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur had allegedly barged into Guptas hotel room at the midnight on September 27 last year and assaulted him, leading to his death, they said.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against six Uttar Pradesh policemen over the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta at a hotel in Gorakhpur, invoking criminal conspiracy and murder charges against them, officials said Friday. In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow, the CBI has slapped Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) among others read with IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) on the six policemen, they said.

The policemen from Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur had allegedly barged into Gupta's hotel room at the midnight on September 27 last year and assaulted him, leading to his death, they said. The CBI has accused six police officers -- the then SHO Jagat Narayan Singh, the then sub-inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav, Rahul Dubey, then Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Constable Prashant Kumar – in the case.

According to CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi, it was alleged that on September 27 Gupta checked into the hotel room in Gorakhpur falling under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh Tal Police Station. ''It was further alleged that in the intervening night of September 27 and 28, 2021 at about 12:00 A.M., the SHO alongwith two Sub-Inspectors and three other police personnel entered into the room of said hotel and started misbehaving with Manish Gupta,'' he said.

He said it was also alleged that after Gupta protested, they started beating him, resulting into grievous injuries to him. Gupta died on the spot, he said.

