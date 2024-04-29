Left Menu

RHI Magnesita India CFO Vijaya Gupta Steps Down

Vijaya Gupta, CFO of RHI Magnesita India, has resigned effective May 13th, citing personal reasons. Azim Syed will succeed Gupta as CFO and CIRO, focusing on financial performance and operational efficiency. The refractory manufacturer supplies high-grade products to various industries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vijaya Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer of RHI Magnesita India, has resigned from the post, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

''The resignation has been accepted on 14 February 2024 and will be effective from end of working hours of 13 May 2024,'' the refractory maker said in the filing.

Gupta has resigned due to personal reasons, the company said.

The company further said Azim Syed has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Chief Investor Relations Officer (CIRO), effective from May 1.

''Azim will work closely with the executive team to drive financial performance and enable operational efficiencies for the India, West Asia and Africa region,'' it said.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd is a supplier of high-grade refractory products used by major industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

