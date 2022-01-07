Spending CSR fund to help people with disability is real service: Hema Malini

Distribution of battery operated tri-cycle among “Divyang” (people with disability) is a real service to society, Mathura MP on Friday said.

“It is the best use of corporate social responsibility fund,” actress-turned-politician Hema Malini said at a virtually-held programme where tri-cycle were distributed.

The event was initiated by Mathura Refinery in association with Alemco.

Malini said she has been sparing funds from her MPLAD funds for providing equipment to the people with disability.

A total of 135 battery-operated tri-cycles were distributed under the corporate social responsibility scheme of Mathura Refinery, Executive Director and Refinery head Ashish Kumar Maiti said.

Mathura Refinery has done commendable work in the development of Mathura from the beginning, BJP MLA Karinda Singh, who also joined the program virtually, said.

Puran Prakash, another local MLA from BJP, said other profit earning institutions should also come forward for the help of people wit disability.