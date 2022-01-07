Left Menu

COVID-19: Uttarakhand HC shifts to virtual hearings from Jan 10

The High Court of Uttarakhand on Friday decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 10 till further orders in view of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The High Court of Uttarakhand on Friday decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 10 till further orders in view of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases. As per the notification issued by Uttarakhand HC, all the fresh and pending matters including Bail applications, Writ Petitions Criminal, Urgency applications, Criminal Miscellaneous applications, Write Petitions seeking relief against ejection, eviction and various other cases.

"All the matters shall be taken up exclusively through video conferencing," the notification read. "All the pending matters will stand adjourned, notwithstanding dates are fixed," it added. (ANI)

