Left Menu

Blinken reaffirms U.S. support in call with Ukrainian foreign minister -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:37 IST
Blinken reaffirms U.S. support in call with Ukrainian foreign minister -State Department
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday, reaffirmed Washington's "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the State Department said.

Blinken and Kuleba discussed potential U.S. and allied responses to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
3
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022