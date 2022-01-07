Blinken reaffirms U.S. support in call with Ukrainian foreign minister -State Department

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday, reaffirmed Washington's "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the State Department said.

Blinken and Kuleba discussed potential U.S. and allied responses to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

