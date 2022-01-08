Left Menu

4, including 2 girls, injured in firing in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 12:09 IST
At least four people, including two girls, sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in Bhopa police station area here, police said on Saturday.

They said the two groups in Behra Thru village have been at loggerheads since several years.

On Friday, they picked up a fight over dumping of garbage in a land that is contested by both parties.

In a fit of anger, one group allegedly chose to open fire during which Lado (40), Sonam (16), Ekta (5) and Ankit sustained grievous injuries, police said. The other group members pelted stones in retaliation, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed security, they said.

