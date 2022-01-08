Left Menu

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11. COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 13:29 IST
Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike. The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022