Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11
New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11. COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 13:29 IST
New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.
COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike. The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block release of White House records
Japan, U.S. draw up plan for any Taiwan emergency -Kyodo
United, Delta cancel more than 200 U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
K-pop star Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after BTS return from U.S.
Russia says Nord Stream 2 a bargaining chip for U.S., EU, Interfax reports