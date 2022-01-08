NGT forms committee to probe open discharge of sewage in Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into a plea alleging discharge of sewage on open land, roads, internal lanes and storm water drains in 93 villages of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said averments in the plea depict unsatisfactory state of affairs and rampant violation of provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and ''public trust doctrine''.

There is also failure of the authorities to enforce citizens' right to clean environment and the principle of sustainable development, the tribunal said.

''In view of above, let a joint Committee of CPCB, State PCB, GNIDA (Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority), District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar and Secretary, Urban Development, UP to look into the matter and take remedial action.

"CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) and the State PCB will be the nodal agency jointly for compliance and coordination. The Committee may meet within two weeks, undertake visit to the site, interact with the stakeholders and ascertain the action plan for remedial action,'' the bench said.

The NGT said that the action plan may cover septage management, sewerage plant with STP(s).

''The Committee may also identify the authorities responsible for the failure and action to be taken against the violators/erring authorities. Report may be furnished within two months," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Pradeep Kumar and others alleging discharge of sewage on open land, roads, internal lanes and storm water drains in 93 villages of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The plea filed through advocate Akash Vashishtha also stated that due to the blockage of storm water drains, sewage/wastewater spills over to roads, causing damage.

''Villagers are compelled to clean their sewage/wastewater filled drains themselves and drink polluted water as most of them cannot afford purifying RO or other systems," it said.

The applicants have also filed photographs in support of the averments and also letter of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) under the RTI Act, 2005 to the effect that only 29 out of 122 villages have operational sewerage system.

