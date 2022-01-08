Left Menu

K'taka home min urges Cong to "behave responsibly" and withdraw Mekedatu padayatra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday urged the Congress party to drop the plan of padayatra and "behave responsibly" after the state is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-01-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 14:52 IST
K'taka home min urges Cong to "behave responsibly" and withdraw Mekedatu padayatra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday urged the Congress party to drop the plan of padayatra and "behave responsibly" after the state is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Jnanendra also demanded the implementation of the Mekedatu project, and cooperation with the government to combat the third wave of COVID-19.

The Congress unit of Karnataka has decided to take out the padayatra from January 9. On this, Jnanendra said, "The padayatra is politically motivated and Congress should behave responsibly. The government is making all efforts to reduce the spread of the virus."

The minister further said, "Weekend and night curfews have been imposed in the state. People should cooperate with police and avoid unnecessary venturing out in the night." The minister added that action will be initiated against those who violate the COVID-19 norms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022