VK Bhawra appointed as new Punjab Police chief

IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been named as the new Director General of Police of Punjab by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government on Saturday on consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-01-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 15:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been named as the new Director General of Police of Punjab by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government on Saturday on consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission on Saturday. "On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS as Director General of Police. Punjab (Head of Police Force). His term shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of office in pursuance of the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated July 3, 2018," said the order of the Punjab governor.

The Empanelment Committee had recommended a panel consisting of the names of three officers suitable for appointment to the post of DGP (Head of Police Force). Dinkar Gupta, and Probodh Kumar were the other two officers. Bhawra, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer takes over from acting DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, who is facing scrutiny following the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

