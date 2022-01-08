Left Menu

Man held with heroin in J-K's Samba

Aman Slathia, a resident of Mandi Garh in Samba, was found to be moving around suspiciously and hence stopped for a check by a police party in Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to the recovery of heroin. A police spokesman alleged Aman was a drug peddler.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 17:53 IST
The police on Saturday arrested a man for carrying heroin and recovered 7.48 gm substance from him in Samba district here, officials said. Aman Slathia, a resident of Mandi Garh in Samba, was found to be moving around suspiciously and hence stopped for a check by a police party in Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to the recovery of heroin. A police spokesman alleged Aman was a drug peddler. He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

