Man held with heroin in J-K's Samba

The police on Saturday arrested a man for carrying heroin and recovered 7.48 gm substance from him in Samba district here, officials said. Aman Slathia, a resident of Mandi Garh in Samba, was found to be moving around suspiciously and hence stopped for a check by a police party in Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to the recovery of heroin. A police spokesman alleged Aman was a drug peddler. He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

