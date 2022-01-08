Left Menu

TN Minister invites Tamils living abroad to invest in State

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Gingee K S Masthan on Saturday appealed Tamils living abroad to invest in the state and said the role of expatriate Tamils was essential for economic development.

The Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils' Welfare said Tamils living abroad should come to Tamil Nadu to start business and Chief Minister M K Stalin was taking special steps in this connection.

Masthan made these comments at an event in which Dr Vishnu Prabhu was appointed as the Trade Commissioner of Papua New Guinea in the presence of Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Friday, a press release said.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said global trade relations were essential and it was gratifying to see the development of trade relations between India and Papua New Guinea.

Prabhu, on taking over as the new trade commissioner in the presence of Papua New Guinea High Commissioner Paulias Korni, said he would try to popularise Indian products in that country as part of boosting trade ties.

