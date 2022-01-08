Left Menu

17-yr-old girl found dead in jungle in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:38 IST
17-yr-old girl found dead in jungle in UP's Fatehpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl, who had gone to the jungle to relieve herself, was found dead in Lalauli police station area on Saturday morning, police said.

They said her throat was slit and her family members suspect she may have been raped or killed after a failed rape attempt.

The girl had gone to the forest early on Saturday to defecate. However, as she did not return home for over an hour, her family members searched for her and found her body in a mustard field, Jafarganj Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

The girl's clothes were in disarray, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Singh said on the basis of the complaint given by her father, an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022